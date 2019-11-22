Northwestern QB Commit Aidan Atkinson Arrested on 2018 Sexual Assault Charges

Photo Credit: 247Sports

Fairview High School quarterback Aidan Atkinson, a 2020 Northwestern commit, was arrested in Colorado and charged with multiple counts of sexual assault toward multiple juvenile girls on a party bus in September 2018. Atkinson was also a juvenile at the time.

Mitchell Byars of the Boulder Daily Camera reported Friday that Atkinson faces charges of sexual assault on a helpless victim, sexual assault overcoming will, sexual assault incapable of appraising conduct, attempted sexual assault and five charges of unlawful sexual contact.

"Northwestern is not permitted to comment on any prospective student-athlete until such time as they sign a National Letter of Intent," NU associate athletic director Pat Kennedy told Byars.

Atkinson announced his commitment to the Wildcats in November 2018.

The Fairview High School senior was scheduled to play for the Knights against Cherry Creek High School in the Colorado 5A playoffs Friday night after they defeated Cherokee Trail High School in the opening round last Friday.

His status for the game is now "unclear," per Byars.

Boulder County district attorney Michael Dougherty said, "As things develop we will be able to give more information to the public."