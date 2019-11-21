Will Fuller's Updated Fantasy Stock After Return from Hamstring Injury vs. Colts

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Will Fuller V returned to the lineup Thursday after a three-game absence and barely missed a beat.

Against the Indianapolis Colts, the Houston Texans wide receiver was used early and often before breaking through with a huge 44-yard gain:

Later in the game, he brought in a 51-yard pass:

These long passes are the types of plays we have come to expect from the speedster since his rookie season, as he beats defenders down the field and often gets into the end zone.

Of course, Fuller has been more than just a deep threat this season as Deshaun Watson has looked his way all over the field. In the first six weeks before his hamstring injury, the 25-year-old averaged eight targets and 5.5 receptions per game.

His Week 5 effort turned heads with 217 receiving yards and three touchdowns, but he has been a valuable part of the offense all year long alongside DeAndre Hopkins. More big games are coming as long as he can stay on the field.

Now that it looks like he is at full strength, he should be an impactful player for the rest of the year and possibly a must-start player every week. The wideout has a near limitless ceiling, and his floor is higher than many think thanks to his heavy usage.

Even with tough pass defenses upcoming in the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos, Fuller deserves serious consideration in fantasy lineups.