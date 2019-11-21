Giants' Saquon Barkley Wants to 'Just Ball and Have Fun' After Week 10 Struggles

Steven Ryan/Associated Press

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is ready to hit the reset button on the 2019 campaign.

"I'm going to go out there and just ball and have fun and go out there with my brothers and whatever happens, happens," he said leading up to Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. "I'm not going to worry if, 'he's hitting it too much or if he's not, he's not doing this or doing that.'"

The Penn State product had just 13 carries for one yard the last time out against the New York Jets and 14 carries for 28 yards the previous game against the Dallas Cowboys.

His 402 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground in seven games during this injury-plagued season stands in stark contrast to last year when he ran for 1,307 yards and 11 scores on his way to the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

"There is a reason why I got drafted here," he said. "There is a reason why I'm one of the best running backs in the league. And I'm just going to go out there and do what I do."

His 2-8 Giants are in the middle of a six-game losing streak but get a chance to rectify things against one of the biggest disappointments in the league on Sunday. Chicago is just 4-6 overall and 1-5 in its last six games and now has to deal with a seemingly more motivated Barkley looking to get back on track.