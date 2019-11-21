Magic's Nikola Vucevic Reportedly Out at Least 4 Weeks with Ankle Injury

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Orlando Magic have received bad news about the ankle injury Nikola Vucevic suffered during Wednesday's 113-97 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Magic are expected to be without their All-Star center for at least four weeks.

Vucevic was removed from the game in the second quarter when he appeared to roll his ankle while trying to block a shot by Norman Powell.

He told reporters after the game:

"It was really painful when it happened. I'm not sure if I stepped on (Norman Powell's) foot or if my leg just got tangled up with his leg, but it felt like my ankle went, stopped and then went all the way. That's when I really felt it and it was really painful. It was hard for me to put any pressure on it. I'm supposed to get an MRI (on Thursday) and I'll know more after that."

The Magic also lost Aaron Gordon to a sprained ankle, leaving their roster without two starters as they look to turn around a disappointing 6-8 start to the season.

Orlando's offense ranks 24th in efficiency and last in scoring with 101.9 points per contest.

Vucevic leads the Magic with 11.6 rebounds per game and is tied with Evan Fournier as the team's top scorer with 17.1 points.

An extended absence for Vucevic will thrust Mo Bamba and Khem Birch into bigger roles for head coach Steve Clifford. Bamba, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 draft, will likely be the team's starting center going forward.