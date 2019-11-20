Mark Cuban: Luka Doncic Is a 'Sponge' Compared to Recent Mavericks Players

Richard W. Rodriguez/Associated Press

Luka Doncic has been a scoring machine to start the 2019-20 NBA season, but Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban highlighted a different skill set the reigning Rookie of the Year brings to the organization that he thinks was lacking in past players.

"When we had people here who didn't think they needed to learn anything, that's when we'd run into conflicts," Cuban said for a story by ESPN's Tim MacMahon. "Luka is a sponge, on the court and off."

Doncic's willingness to learn has allowed him to quickly build a strong relationship with head coach Rick Carlisle.

MacMahon provided further details behind the Mavericks previous issues:

"The point guard position has been a revolving door in Dallas since the departure of Jason Kidd, who helped guide the Mavs to the 2010-11 NBA title after Carlisle gave him the keys to run the offense. The Mavs' front office twice acquired point guards it hoped would be franchise centerpieces, but Carlisle's relationships with Rajon Rondo and Dennis Smith Jr. deteriorated quickly, and their tenures in Dallas were ultimately brief and disappointing."

Doncic has become the Mavs' starting point guard in his sophomore season.

The 2018 third overall pick enters Dallas' matchup with the Golden State Warriors Tuesday night ranking fourth in the league in points per game (29.5) and second in assists (9.3).

Doncic most recently posted 42 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds in the Mavs' 117-110 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, which made him the second-youngest player in league history to notch a 40-point triple-double:

Doncic has six triple-doubles through 13 games this season. That type of production backs up why Carlisle labeled him untouchable in September:

"He's one of those rare players that has not only an amazing imagination for the game but the skill and the ability and the wherewithal to pull it off," Carlisle said in MacMahon's story.

Doncic told MacMahon that Carlisle trusts him to call plays during games.

"As Luka demonstrates not just that he makes things happen but he can make everyone else better, why would Rick jump in?" Cuban added. "Because that's the ultimate player. When a guy can see the court, see the time and score and see who's on the court on both teams and know what to do, take the ball.

Doncic paired with 24-year-old All-Star big man Kristaps Porzingis gives Carlisle and Cuban every reason to be excited for the 8-5 Mavericks' future.