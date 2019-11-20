Browns' Larry Ogunjobi's Suspension for Myles Garrett-Mason Rudolph Brawl Upheld

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

NFL appeals officer James Thrash upheld the one-game suspension of Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi for his role in the brawl in last Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news and noted that Thrash did rescind an additional fine of $10,527. Rulings on the appeals for Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey and Browns defensive end Myles Garrett are expected later this week.

Ogunjobi shoved Rudolph to the ground after Garrett swung the quarterback's helmet and hit him in the head. Rudolph instigated the altercation with Garrett by getting into his face and ripping at his helmet but was not suspended.

The Browns' star defensive end is currently facing an indefinite suspension, which includes the remainder of the 2019 regular season and playoffs. Pouncey was handed a three-game suspension for punching and stomping on Garrett while he was on the ground.

Pouncey argued that precedent shows a one-game suspension would have been more appropriate for his actions.

ESPN's Dan Graziano reported Garrett's appeal focuses on the unprecedented nature of his suspension. His legal team argued the NFL's collective bargaining agreement prevents indefinite suspension for on-field incidents and cited a 2013 case when Houston Texans defensive end Antonio Smith was suspended for three games (two preseason) for swinging his helmet at Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Richie Incognito.

Garrett issued an apology to Rudolph, who said he harbors no ill will.