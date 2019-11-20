NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Spurs' Future, Cavaliers' Kevin Love

Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

For two decades, the San Antonio Spurs have reached the playoffs while defying expectations along the way. But even if Gregg Popovich's team overcomes its rough start to 2019-20, a concern over San Antonio's roster construction lingers.

The Spurs won't scramble or panic their way into a trade. But it's certainly time for the organization to think about dealing key players DeMar DeRozan or LaMarcus Aldridge.

And the front office is considering that possibility.

"San Antonio needs to, and is, looking at more than just this season," Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer said on his podcast. "It's not just about making the postseason. It's about building a sustainable winner that is best positioned for success over the next decade."

With the current personnel, the Spurs may be talented enough to extend their playoff streak to 23 straight years. The difficulty, as O'Connor said, is weighing short-term limited success―and likely not much―with attempting to improve the long-term outlook.

Players don't hold value forever. And since DeRozan has a player option for 2020-21 and Aldridge a partially guaranteed deal, per HoopsHype, they're still decently appealing trade pieces.

Quixem Ramirez of News 4 San Antonio laid out the preferable path for San Antonio, considering the young backcourt talent led by Dejounte Murray and Derrick White.

To be sure, finding the right proposal won't be easy.

O'Connor previously reported the Orlando Magic are "scouring the trade market for scoring help" and are interested in DeRozan. Aldridge doesn't have a reported suitor, but all it takes is one team's desperation at the deadline to create that connection.

Again, San Antonio won't rush this conversation. The Spurs haven't completed an in-season trade since the legendary deal of 2014 sending Nando de Colo to the Toronto Raptors for Austin Daye.

You can pick up that sarcasm.

Nevertheless, even if the Spurs are a low-end playoff contender in the West this season, their future hinges on smart decisions now. And the proper choice may be to trade DeRozan or Aldridge.

The exact same sentiment applies to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have All-Star forward Kevin Love toiling on a mediocre team.

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Cleveland trudged to a 19-63 record in its first season post-LeBron James, and Love appeared in just 22 games due to injuries. The Cavs have mustered only a 4-9 start this year.

He remains a valuable scorer and rebounder, but at 31 years old Love surely understands his window of being a key contributor is slowly closing. Along with Tristan Thompson, per Joe Vardon of The Athletic, Love still has goals of competing for another title.

"Sources close to both players said that, yes, they would like to play for a team with a chance to win another title as they reach the later stages of their careers."

That, however, does not translate to a trade request, demand or anything of that nature.

"But don't read too much into it," Vardon added. "It's not so simple, and at any rate, they have neither asked out nor are they playing as if they want out."

While Thompson has an expiring deal, according to HoopsHype, Love is signed through the 2022-23 season. His injury history must be considered, but Love is a highly productive player.

Ideally for first-year coach John Beilein, Cleveland's youth develops into the core of a postseason team. Love, then, would be a critical piece of that playoff contender. But if the Cavs continue to struggle, they'll need to explore extracting max value for Love―and maybe he'll eventually request it too.

