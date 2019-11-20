David Villa: Tottenham's Harry Kane Best Striker 'In Football Right Now'

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Harry Kane is the best striker in world football right now and does not need to leave Tottenham Hotspur in order to maintain that position, according to David Villa.

Spain legend Villa, who is currently playing for Vissel Kobe, recently announced he will retire from football at the end of the Japanese league season:



In his prime, the 37-year-old was one of the deadliest strikers in the world, and he won numerous major trophies with Barcelona, as well as UEFA Euro 2008 and the 2010 FIFA World Cup with Spain.

Villa has now hailed Kane as the best current No. 9 in world football, and although he does not believe the England forward needs to leave Spurs, he backed him to succeed at any club, per Joe Tanner of Sky Sports:

"He is the best striker, or No. 9, in football right now. He is great in almost everything he does. He is one of the candidates for taking the golden boot at Euro 2020 for sure.

"You don't need to move to another club to motivate yourself. Harry has always played for Tottenham. I know they are not doing so well this year, but I'm not in his mind. I don't know his future. He will be a good player wherever he goes for sure, he has talent to play in other leagues."

Kane, 26, has been one of the most consistent goalscorers in the Premier League since the start of the 2014-15 season.

His career record for Tottenham in the English top flight is 131 goals in 189 games, and his international return stands at 32 goals in 45 appearances for the Three Lions:

He won the Golden Boot at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia after scoring six goals in England's run to the semi-finals.

As a result, Kane has been linked with a move to a number of Europe's biggest clubs, including Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Mauricio Pochettino's dismissal as Spurs manager on Tuesday could well prompt a surge in interest for Kane:

The striker made it clear in his farewell message to the Argentinian how important he was to his progress:

Pochettino's successor, Jose Mourinho, will surely keep Kane as Spurs' No. 9, but other clubs may see an opportunity to lure him away from north London.