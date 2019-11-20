Lakers' LeBron James Becomes 1st Player with Triple-Double vs. Every NBA Team

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIINovember 20, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on after making a shot during the first half of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Staples Center on November 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Seventeen years into his NBA career, LeBron James is still finding new records to set.

The Los Angeles Lakers All-Star became the first player in league history to record a triple-double against all 30 teams after he posted a triple-double in the team's 112-107 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.

James finished the game against OKC with 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Along the way, James added to his already-packed highlight reel:

It also marked his fifth triple-double on the season, which has included a three-game streak of triple-doubles to begin this month.

James told reporters after his triple-double against the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 5, "A triple-double means absolutely nothing to me if it's not in a win." So the three-time NBA champion likely cares more about the fact that the Lakers sit atop the Western Conference at 12-2.

