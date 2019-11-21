Spurs Done? Sixers Truly Flawed? We Can't Figure out These NBA Teams

1 of 5

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Record: 8-6

Best Wins: Orlando Magic, Brooklyn Nets (x2)

Ugliest Losses: Cleveland Cavaliers, Charlotte Hornets

An 8-6 record with so much roster turnover and no Victor Oladipo seems pretty good, especially considering starting center Myles Turner has missed eight games with a sprained ankle.

Those eight wins, though? None have come against a team with a winning record. In fact, the Pacers have played the NBA's weakest schedule thus far by a wide margin. Only two of Indiana's 14 games have come against winning teams (Houston Rockets and Milwaukee Bucks), both losses.

Still, beating up on bad teams has resulted in only one of six winning records in the 15-team Eastern Conference, meaning the Pacers should once again be postseason locks.

Domantas Sabonis (18.6 points, 13.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 20.9 PER) has played at an All-Star level, especially with Turner sidelined. New point guard Malcolm Brogdon (19.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 22.7 PER) is thriving in a bigger role and should eventually fit in well next to Oladipo. TJ Warren and Jeremy Lamb are both averaging over 17 points per game as well.

While the defense has been solid (even factoring in opponents), the Pacers are just 29th in three-point makes and attempts and dead last in free-throw makes and attempts despite shooting at an 82.1 percent clip (third-best in NBA).

It was always going to be tough to get an accurate read on these Pacers pre-Oladipo. Without knowing yet if the Turner-Sabonis combination will work and with playing such a soft early schedule, it's hard to determine how good the Pacers are.