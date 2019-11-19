Carmelo Anthony's Blazers Contract Details Reported, Jersey Number Revealed

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2019

Houston Rockets forward Carmelo Anthony (7) reacts after scoring a three-point basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The Portland Trail Blazers officially announced the signing of small forward Carmelo Anthony on Tuesday after he passed his physical.

"Carmelo is an established star in this league that will provide a respected presence in our locker room and a skill set at a position of need on the floor," president of basketball operations Neil Olshey said.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported Anthony received a one-year, $2.15 million non-guaranteed contract. The deal will become guaranteed in January if he remains on the roster.

The 10-time All-Star will wear No. 00 with the Blazers:

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    You Don't Know the Real LaMelo

    👀 Opens up on his relationship with LaVar 😬 Manager: Treated like a ‘prostitute’ ➡️ @MirinFader spent two weeks with LaMelo and detailed his life when cameras are off

    NBA logo
    NBA

    You Don't Know the Real LaMelo

    Mirin Fader
    via Bleacher Report

    1 Player Every Team Should Already Be Targeting

    It's never too early to be thinking trades

    Portland Trail Blazers logo
    Portland Trail Blazers

    1 Player Every Team Should Already Be Targeting

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    What Harden Is Doing Should Terrify Opponents

    NBA logo
    NBA

    What Harden Is Doing Should Terrify Opponents

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    Can Luka Doncic Sustain Historic Start to Sophomore Season?

    He's now averaging 29.5 pts, 10.7 rebs and 9.3 asts per game on 61.2% true shooting

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Can Luka Doncic Sustain Historic Start to Sophomore Season?

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report