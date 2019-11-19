Carmelo Anthony's Blazers Contract Details Reported, Jersey Number Revealed

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The Portland Trail Blazers officially announced the signing of small forward Carmelo Anthony on Tuesday after he passed his physical.

"Carmelo is an established star in this league that will provide a respected presence in our locker room and a skill set at a position of need on the floor," president of basketball operations Neil Olshey said.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported Anthony received a one-year, $2.15 million non-guaranteed contract. The deal will become guaranteed in January if he remains on the roster.

The 10-time All-Star will wear No. 00 with the Blazers:

