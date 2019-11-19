Video: Carmelo Anthony Talks Signing with Blazers, Starting 'Next Chapter'

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

In a YouTube video released Monday, Carmelo Anthony discussed the circumstances surrounding his decision to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers last week.

The video, which is entitled "My Next Chapter with the Portland Trail Blazers," features Melo giving his thoughts on how he fits in Portland:

"I always kept my eye on Portland," Anthony said. "It just didn't work out at other times, but now seems like it's the perfect opportunity. Me and Dame [Lillard], we've been talking for the past couple years off and on. ... I just look at that opportunity, that team and say, 'Look, this is what I can bring to the team, this is where I can help them.' It will only work if all parties see it the same way."

Once Anthony steps onto the floor with the Blazers this season, it will mark the first time he has appeared in a game since November 2018 with the Houston Rockets.

After the Rockets parted ways with him just 10 games into his tenure, Anthony went unsigned last season, throughout the offseason and during the first month of this season.

The 35-year-old Melo is used to being the go-to guy, and he has little experience as a bench player during his career. He didn't seem to adapt particularly well to that role in Houston, but since he has been out of the game for a year, it is difficult to envision Anthony being anything more than an offensive spark plug off the bench for Portland this season.

Anthony, a 10-time All-Star and one-time scoring champion, said in the video that his deal with the Blazers came together over the course of 48 hours.

At 5-9, the Blazers are tied for 12th place in the Western Conference, and it is clear that they needed a shake-up, which is where Anthony comes in. With career averages of 24 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3 assists per game, Melo brings a Hall of Fame resume to the table.

The Blazers have reached the playoffs in each of the past six seasons, and although it is still early in the 2019-20 campaign, they are already in danger of seeing that streak go by the wayside.

Portland ranks 23rd in the NBA in points allowed per game at 115.4, and while Melo won't help much in that area, he can help improve on the 112.5 points per game the Blazers are scoring, which is good for only 12th in the NBA.

The Blazers clearly need some secondary scoring behind Lillard and C.J. McCollum, and if head coach Terry Stotts puts him in positions to succeed, Anthony may be able to become the offensive catalyst Portland so clearly needs.