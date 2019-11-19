Bowl Projections 2019: Predictions for Top Games to Watch

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

The college football bowl picture is becoming clearer by the week.

LSU, Ohio State and Clemson are the front-runners to qualify for the College Football Playoff as the last three undefeated FBS sides.

If those teams win out, the selection committee will likely have to decide between the Pac-12 champion, Alabama and possibly the Big 12 winner for the No. 4 seed.

After Baylor's loss to Oklahoma, the SEC could send three programs into the New Year's Six bowls, which would have a trickle-down effect on the rest of the postseason contests.

Since the SEC is top heavy, some of the conference's bowl berths may be filled by Group of Five schools.

The other Power Five conferences are developing more order, which has led to us looking at some potentially intriguing matchups before the marquee bowls kick off.





Bowl Projections

College Football Playoff

Peach Bowl (December 28): No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oregon

Fiesta Bowl (December 28): No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson

New Year's Six

Cotton Bowl (December 28): Memphis vs. Florida

Orange Bowl (December 30): Georgia vs. Wake Forest



Rose Bowl (January 1): Minnesota vs. Utah

Sugar Bowl (January 1): Alabama vs. Oklahoma

Other Bowls

Bahamas Bowl (December 20): Charlotte vs. Buffalo

Frisco Bowl (December 20): Temple vs. Marshall

New Mexico Bowl (December 21): Western Kentucky vs. San Diego State

Cure Bowl (December 21): Georgia Southern vs. Liberty

Boca Raton Bowl (December 21): Tulane vs. UAB

Camellia Bowl (December 21): Miami (Ohio) vs. Georgia State

Las Vegas Bowl (December 21): Washington State vs. Boise State

New Orleans Bowl (December 21): Southern Miss vs. Appalachian State

Gasparilla Bowl (December 23): UCF vs. Louisiana Tech

Hawaii Bowl (December 24): BYU vs. Hawaii

Independence Bowl (December 26): Florida State vs. SMU

QuickLane Bowl (December 26): North Carolina vs. Michigan State

Military Bowl (December 27): Miami vs. Navy

Pinstripe Bowl (December 27): Pittsburgh vs. Illinois

Texas Bowl (December 27): Oklahoma State vs. Missouri

Holiday Bowl (December 27): Iowa vs. Washington

Cheez-It Bowl (December 27): Kansas State vs. Oregon State

Camping World Bowl (December 28): Notre Dame vs. Texas

First Responder Bowl (December 30): Florida Atlantic vs. TCU

Music City Bowl (December 30): Virginia vs. Kentucky

Redbox Bowl (December 30): Indiana vs. Arizona State

Belk Bowl (December 31): Virginia Tech vs. Mississippi State

Sun Bowl (December 31): Louisville vs. California

Liberty Bowl (December 31): Iowa State vs. Cincinnati

Arizona Bowl (December 31): Wyoming vs. Arkansas State



Alamo Bowl (December 31): Baylor vs. USC

Citrus Bowl (January 1): Wisconsin vs. Auburn

Outback Bowl (January 1): Penn State vs. Texas A&M

Birmingham Bowl (January 2): Ohio vs. Nevada

Gator Bowl (January 2): Michigan vs. Tennessee

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (January 3): Central Michigan vs. Utah State

Armed Forces Bowl (January 4): Air Force vs. Toledo

Mobile Alabama Bowl (January 6): Western Michigan vs. Louisiana

Top Predicted Games to Watch

Ohio State vs. Clemson

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

At the moment, Ohio State would likely be the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff due to LSU's outstanding resume.

The Buckeyes have a chance to make the debate more difficult in the coming weeks if they beat Penn State, Michigan and either Minnesota or Wisconsin.

But even then the committee could opt to slot LSU at No. 1, which would align Ryan Day's side with Clemson in a national semifinal.

In 2016, Clemson rolled past Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl, which could be the site of this matchup if LSU opts to play at the Peach Bowl.

The Tigers are 3-1 in semifinal clashes, and in their last two wins, they have held Ohio State and Notre Dame to a combined three points.

Since suffering a scare against North Carolina, Dabo Swinney's team racked up at least 45 points in each of its last six contests.

Against Ohio State, the Clemson rushing attack led by Travis Etienne would face a difficult matchup versus Chase Young and Co.

Etienne has six straight triple-digit ground performances, and he has found the end zone nine times in that stretch.

Ohio State ranks sixth in rushing yards allowed per game and is one of five units to allow five or fewer rushing scores.

Clemson's defensive line is not as star-studded as it was a year ago, but it has still put up great numbers in a weak ACC.

The Tigers reside in the top 10 in yards allowed per carry, rushing touchdowns conceded and fumbles forced.

That unit could pose a challenge to Justin Fields and J.K. Dobbins, but the knock against it going into the playoff will be it has not played the same quality of teams as the Buckeyes.

Depending on which team wins the ACC Coastal, Clemson may enter the playoff with a single win over a ranked foe, while Ohio State could possess as many as five.

As the reigning champion, Clemson does not need to prove itself as a program, but it could enter the playoff with extra motivation if some critics pick against it due to its lack of tests in conference play.

Notre Dame vs. Texas

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Barring a bizarre set of circumstances, Notre Dame will likely miss out on the New Year's Six and land in the Camping World Bowl through its eligibility for ACC bowl bids.

Since the Fighting Irish have more wins than every ACC team outside of Clemson, they would move up the pecking order and slide into the December 28 game in Orlando, Florida.

Their foe out of the Big 12 could be Texas, who are clustered in a group of 4-3 and 3-4 Big 12 teams. However, they could earn some separation if they upset Baylor and then defeat Texas Tech.

That would put Tom Herman's team at 8-4 with head-to-head wins over Oklahoma State and Kansas State, which could play a role in the Big 12's bowl lineup.

The two-loss loser of the Big 12 Championship could not make the New Year's Six, especially if the champion lands in the Sugar Bowl.

If that occurs, Oklahoma or Baylor would head to the Alamo Bowl and Texas could swoop up the Camping World Bowl berth. That would set up a juicy appetizer to the December 28 College Football Playoff semifinals.

Both teams possess experienced quarterbacks in Ian Book and Sam Ehlinger who have a handful of reliable targets to throw to.

Since neither defense has been particularly impressive, we could see a high-scoring affair. Brian Kelly's team has allowed over 20 points to five opponents, while Texas has been gashed for the same total on eight occasions.

Book has 2,293 passing yards and 26 touchdowns, and Chase Claypool is inching toward the 1,000-yard receiving mark.

Ehlinger owns 2,914 passing yards and has helped Devin Duvernay earn 1,017 receiving yards and seven scores.

Texas' run game could be the difference-maker in this potential matchup, as Keontay Ingram, Roschon Johnson and Ehlinger have combined for 1,543 rushing yards.

Neither team will be able to make any bold declarations about the state of its program with a win, but it could still be an entertaining clash between two major college football brands before the playoffs begin.

