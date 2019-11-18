Report: Kawhi Leonard Day-to-Day; Tests Reveal No Further Damage to Knee Injury

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2019

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 13: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers looks on before the game against the Houston Rockets on November 13, 2019 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.
Chris Elise/Getty Images

An evaluation done on Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard's left knee did not show any "further seriousness," and the reigning NBA Finals MVP is considered day-to-day with a contusion, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported Leonard will miss Monday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder because of his knee, marking the third consecutive contest he has sat out.

Leonard suffered the knee contusion during Friday's contest against the Houston Rockets.

The injury will force the Clippers to wait for both of their prized offseason acquisitions to finally get on the court together. 2018-19 NBA MVP finalist Paul George, acquired from OKC in order to convince Leonard to sign, missed the first 11 games of the season because of injuries to his shoulders.

George made his season debut against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, the first of the three games Leonard has been sidelined.

The 28-year-old is just one season removed from a quad injury that limited him to only nine games with the San Antonio Spurs in 2017-18. He made just 60 appearances for the Toronto Raptors last season as the franchise allowed him to sit out games for load management reasons.

That approach allowed Leonard to be healthy for a postseason run, which resulted in their first-ever championship. He told TSN in June that he believed load management was the reason he was able to make it through the season in good shape:

The Clippers had allowed the three-time All-Star to rest early on this season, but ultimately, it couldn't prevent him from getting banged up.

Los Angeles (8-5 overall) is 1-3 without Leonard this season, though it is 1-1 in such games since George returned. Now, the Clippers will have to wait and see if Leonard will be able to give it a go on Wednesday when they host the 10-2 Boston Celtics in a nationally televised game.

Leonard is averaging 26.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 6.0 assists in nine appearances this season.

