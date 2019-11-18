Kings' Buddy Hield Fined $25K for Kicking Ball into the Stands After Celtics Win

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2019

SACRAMENTO, CA - NOVEMBER 17: Buddy Hield #24 of the Sacramento Kings handles the ball against the Boston Celtics on November 17, 2019 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
Rocky Widner/Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings earned a big win Sunday night over the Boston Celtics but Buddy Hield picked up a hefty fine for his postgame celebration.

After the final attempt from Marcus Smart bounced out to seal the 100-99 final, Hield kicked the ball into the stands in excitement.

According to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, the guard has been fined $25,000 for his actions.

Everything was going right for Hield until that point, totaling a season-high 35 points on 14-of-24 shooting, including 7-of-12 from three-point range.

He especially came through in the clutch with some big shots late:

It led to the team's biggest win of the season over a Celtics team that entered the day with an NBA-best record of 10-1.

It has already been an up-and-down season for Sacramento, which started 0-5 before winning five of the last seven games. Hield had his own problems with some terrible shooting games in October before rebounding with 22.7 points per game in November with at least 20 points in six straight games.

After signing a four-year, $94 million extension last month, 26-year-old should be able to handle the latest fine.

Related

    Kawhi Listed as Day-to-Day

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kawhi Listed as Day-to-Day

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Danny Green Got Drug-Tested 😂

    Lakers guard connects the dots after his putback dunk last night

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Danny Green Got Drug-Tested 😂

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    New NBA Power Rankings 📈📉

    76ers fall out of the top 10. See the full rankings ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New NBA Power Rankings 📈📉

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Kings Are Stepping Up Without Their Two Stars

    Sacramento Kings logo
    Sacramento Kings

    Kings Are Stepping Up Without Their Two Stars

    Sactown Royalty
    via Sactown Royalty