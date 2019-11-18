Report: Kevin Goldstein Named as Astros Exec Who Suggested Use of Cameras

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Kevin Goldstein, a special assistant to Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow, reportedly has been identified as the unnamed executive who suggested using cameras to steal signs from opponents in an August 2017 email to a team scout, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Goldstein has been with the organization since 2012.

On Saturday, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich published an email from an Astros exec that encouraged scouts to attempt to steal signs from the stands:

"One thing in specific we are looking for is picking up signs coming out of the dugout. What we are looking for is how much we can see, how we would log things, if we need cameras/binoculars, etc. So go to game, see what you can (or can't) do and report back your findings."

The email was shared under the conditions that the sender and recipient would remain anonymous. Passan, though, was told by sources who received the email it was Goldstein who authored it.

Rosenthal and Drellich noted that the executive, now identified as Goldstein, had additional conversations with the scout outside of the email. Meanwhile, per the report, multiple Astros scouts were "appalled" that they could be asked to record other teams.

Major League Baseball implemented a rule in 2017 that prohibited equipment being used "for the purpose of stealing signs or conveying information designed to give a Club an advantage."

Rosenthal and Drellich reported on Nov. 12 the Astros stole signs during games at Minute Maid Park in 2017, with former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers saying the team used cameras in the outfield to steal signs electronically.

That report alleged Houston used a monitor near the team's dugout to pick up signs in real time and then relay signs to the batter at the plate by using an audio cue, such as banging on a trash can.

The 2017 season resulted in the Astros winning their first World Series championship in franchise history. They went 11-7 during the 2017 postseason, including 8-1 at home.

Passan previously reported the Oakland Athletics filed a complaint to the league in August 2018 about Houston potentially stealing signs. The Cleveland Indians lodged a complaint against the Astros during the 2018 American League Division Series after spotting a Houston employee aiming a phone into their dugout during a game. Tipped off by the Indians, Boston Red Sox security had the man removed during the 2018 American League Championship Seres.

The New York Yankees accused the Astros of whistling as part of a sign-stealing scheme during the 2019 playoffs.