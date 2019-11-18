Ezekiel Elliott Says Dak Prescott 'Playing the Best' He's 'Ever Seen Him Play'

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Dak Prescott's play over the last two weeks has reentered him into the MVP conversation while putting himself on pace for career bests in every major passing category.

Ezekiel Elliott has noticed the newfound brilliance in his quarterback.

"Dak spread the ball around," Elliott told reporters after the Cowboys' 35-27 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. "Dak is playing the best football I have ever seen him play, he definitely took his game to the next level, just the things he has been able to do. Come up to the line, change the plays, getting us in the right plays versus certain looks."

Prescott has thrown for 841 yards and six touchdowns against only one interception over the last two weeks and currently leads the NFL with 3,221 passing yards. He's tied for second in touchdown passes (21) and ranks behind only Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson in ESPN's QBR.

“He’s a very good decision-maker,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett told reporters. “Put it in his hands—he’s going to make a good decision. We’re going to have a guy open and he’s going to do the right thing with the ball to keep the clock moving.”

The breakout season has made Prescott's decision to bet on himself and play out the final year of his rookie contract look genius. Prescott and the Cowboys have been in protracted negotiations regarding a contract extension for months, and it appears likely he'll receive the franchise tag before free agency in March.

With Patrick Mahomes likely to receive a record-setting contract extension this offseason, the pressure may now be on the Cowboys to get a deal done before Mahomes resets the market. Mahomes could be looking at the NFL's first $200 million contract, a number that should send quarterback contracts skyrocketing.

Few would argue that Prescott and Mahomes are in the same stratosphere, but his play has put him firmly in the conversation as a top-five quarterback. In an NFL where star quarterback deals have become borderline fully guaranteed, Prescott is only raising his price with each brilliant performance.