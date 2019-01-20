Report: Patrick Mahomes Could Land NFL's 1st $200 Million Contract Extension

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is reportedly putting himself in position to become the first NFL player to receive a $200 million contract extension.

On Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Mahomes, who's eligible for a new deal after the 2019 season, is expected to get an offer "dwarfing" the four-year, $134 million contract Aaron Rodgers received from the Green Bay Packers, which included $98.7 million in guaranteed money.

