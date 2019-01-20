Report: Patrick Mahomes Could Land NFL's 1st $200 Million Contract Extension

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 20, 2019

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signals the 2-point conversion attempt during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Seattle. The Chiefs scored on the play. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is reportedly putting himself in position to become the first NFL player to receive a $200 million contract extension.

On Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Mahomes, who's eligible for a new deal after the 2019 season, is expected to get an offer "dwarfing" the four-year, $134 million contract Aaron Rodgers received from the Green Bay Packers, which included $98.7 million in guaranteed money.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

