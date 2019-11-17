Cowboys Rumors: Jason Garrett 'Took Accountability for Some Things' in Meeting

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys entered Sunday's road game against the Detroit Lions as losers of four of their last six, but they emerged with a 35-27 win to improve to 6-4 and take sole possession of first place in the NFC East.

After the game, Jane Slater of NFL Network reported that Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett "took accountability for some things" in a Thursday meeting during preparations for the Lions game:

Whatever Garrett said worked, as Dallas' offense lit up Detroit for 509 total yards in the eight-point win.

Garrett took plenty of heat after the Cowboys' 28-24 Week 10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, namely for the team's offensive decision-making.

Of note, Dallas faced a 2nd-and-2 from the Minnesota 11-yard line with 1:33 remaining.

However, two Ezekiel Elliott runs resulted in a three-yard loss before a pass from quarterback Dak Prescott to Elliott fell incomplete. Minnesota went three-and-out after the turnover on downs, but a last-gasp Dallas Hail Mary effort was intercepted.

Michael Strawn of Blogging the Boys did a deep dive into the first-down play-calling, noting that the team ran for 2.4 yards per carry versus gaining 8.3 yards on pass attempts. However, Dallas ran 16 times on first down compared to 13 passes.

But the pass-run ratio was a different story Sunday, as Prescott completed 29 of 46 passes for 444 yards and three touchdowns. The running game struggled (24 carries for 75 yards), but the Cowboys eschewed the balance for a more optimal and efficient performance.

We'll soon find out if that trend continues next Sunday, as the Cowboys visit the New England Patriots at 4:25 p.m. ET.