Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa to Have Surgery on Hip Injury; Full Recovery Expected

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 17, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - NOVEMBER 9: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide is helped off the field after being injured on a play in the first half of a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will undergo surgery on his hip Monday in Houston.  

Dr. Lyle Cain, who evaluated the Crimson Tide star in Birmingham, Alabama, said he and his staff "consulted with multiple orthopedic experts across the country, who specialize in hip injuries and surgeries." Cain added they "anticipate a full recovery." 

The Associated Press' Ralph D. Russo shared the full statement:

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

