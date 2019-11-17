Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa to Have Surgery on Hip Injury; Full Recovery Expected

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will undergo surgery on his hip Monday in Houston.

Dr. Lyle Cain, who evaluated the Crimson Tide star in Birmingham, Alabama, said he and his staff "consulted with multiple orthopedic experts across the country, who specialize in hip injuries and surgeries." Cain added they "anticipate a full recovery."

The Associated Press' Ralph D. Russo shared the full statement:

