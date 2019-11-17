Draymond Green, Warriors Lose to Pelicans 108-100 in D'Angelo Russell's Absence

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

There is going to be another Western Conference champion this season.

The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the short-handed Golden State Warriors 108-100 in Sunday's showdown at Smoothie King Center. New Orleans improved to 4-9 overall and a solid 3-2 in its last five games after Jrue Holiday and JJ Redick spearheaded the latest effort, but the bigger story in the early season is Golden State's struggles.

The five-time defending Western Conference champions have lost seven in a row and are just 2-12 in an injury-riddled season.

Notable Player Stats

NOP G Jrue Holiday: 22 points, nine assists and eight rebounds

NOP G JJ Redick: 26 points, three rebounds and three assists on 6-of-11 from three-point range

NO G Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 19 points, five rebounds and four assists

GSW F Draymond Green: seven points, six rebounds, four assists, three turnovers and two steals on 2-of-10 shooting

GSW F Eric Paschall: 30 points and seven rebounds on 10-of-17 shooting

Warriors' Desperation Move Results in Another Loss

To say the Warriors aren't the same team that trotted out Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and DeMarcus Cousins for stretches last season would be a massive understatement.

Durant is in Brooklyn, while Curry, Thompson, D'Angelo Russell, Kevon Looney, Jacob Evans and Damion Lee are all out with injuries. Desperate times call for desperate measures, and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr went with Green at point guard against the Pelicans.

On the one hand, Green is a three-time champion, three-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA selection and five-time All-Defensive selection in large part because of his ability to do things outside of just scoring. He often sets up his teammates from the top of the key or in pick-and-roll scenarios and is comfortable as a playmaker with the ball in his hands.

Still, the Michigan State product's game is not exactly predicated on speed even if he does handle the ball more than the typical power forward. He is also accustomed to far less defensive attention when opposing defenses are focused on Curry, Thompson and Durant.

Eric Paschall helped take some of the pressure off Green with outside shooting and the ability to slash into the lane, but the Pelicans swarmed the new point guard and ensured he wouldn't be the one to beat them.

Green never found a rhythm with the outside shot, had nearly as many turnovers as assists and was stuck in the new reality in Golden State once again: not nearly enough talent to compete on a nightly basis.

Veterans Lead the Way for Pelicans

The Warriors weren't the only team dealing with a rash of injuries in Sunday's contest.

Zion Williamson, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Derrick Favors, Jahlil Okafor and Frank Jackson were among those sidelined for the Pelicans, leaving Holiday and Redick to carry much of the offensive load.

It was more of the same injury luck for a team that figured to at least challenge for a playoff spot with a young and talented core of Williamson and the pieces landed in the Anthony Davis trade joining veterans such as Holiday and Redick.

To the Pelicans' credit, they have built some momentum in the past few games. The veterans weren't about to let it slip away against an overmatched Warriors squad, as Redick led the way in the first three quarters before Holiday took over and extended a three-point lead to a commanding double-digit advantage in the fourth.

The Pelicans still have an uphill climb if they are going to live up to expectations and compete near the bottom of the Western Conference playoff picture, but the leaders helped set a tone Sunday and look ready to make sure the team is still within striking distance when Williamson returns from injury.

What's Next?

Both teams are in action Tuesday when the Warriors visit the Memphis Grizzlies and the Pelicans host the Portland Trail Blazers.