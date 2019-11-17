AP College Football Poll 2019: Week 13 Rankings After Tua Tagovailoa's Injury

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

A week ago, the college football landscape shook after LSU's triumph over Alabama and Minnesota's shocking upset of Penn State.

This week's results came and went with few upsets but one landscape-altering injury.

The latest Associated Press poll remains unchanged at the top, with LSU maintaining a solid lead over No. 2 Ohio State. Clemson comes in at the third spot, while Georgia moves into the No. 4 spot ahead of Alabama, which lost quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the season in a win over Mississippi State.

Here is a look at how the entire Top 25 played out:

1. LSU

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Georgia

5. Alabama

6. Oregon

7. Utah

8. Oklahoma

9. Penn State

10. Florida

11. Minnesota

12. Michigan

13. Baylor

14. Wisconsin

15. Notre Dame

16. Auburn

17. Cincinnati

18. Memphis

19. Iowa

20. Boise State

21. SMU

22. Oklahoma State

23. Appalachian State

24. Texas A&M

25. Virginia Tech

Tagovailoa suffered a fractured and dislocated hip in the second quarter of Saturday's 38-7 win when he was brought down by two Mississippi State defenders. Alabama head coach Nick Saban said Tagovailoa was in the game to practice the Tide's two-minute drill and was due to sit the second half:

"He was good, at least as good as he was a week ago in terms of his ability to move. I don't think anything he did affected his performance in the first half. So the guy played, and I thought he played really well. And we hate it that he got injured. We hate it for him. We hate it for his family. I hate it when any player on our team gets injured. So Godspeed to him and his entire family, and our thoughts and prayers are with them and hope this is not so serious it has any long-term effect on his future as a player."

Tagovailoa was widely expected to be a top-five pick before the injury. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. said he's likely moved to the third-ranked quarterback in the 2020 draft, behind LSU's Joe Burrow and Oregon's Justin Herbert, due to health concerns.

It's possible Tagovailoa's injury will also take Alabama out of playoff contention. The Tide will not be playing in the SEC Championship Game unless LSU loses its final two games, so their resume would have been based on the strength of their roster. The downgrade from Tagovailoa to Mac Jones is likely enough to ensure Alabama will miss out on the playoff for the first time since its inception.

Minnesota's playoffs hopes were also dashed in a 23-19 loss at Iowa. The Gophers failed to finish drives, kicking a pair of field goals inside the 10-yard line, and had a turnover on downs deep in Iowa territory that ultimately cost them a 10-0 start.

"This is one game," Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck told reporters. "Everything else is sitting right in front of us. If we can play a game that poorly, we can come back from it. This is not the end of the world. It hurts. It should hurt—it's a rivalry game. This is what college football is all about. ... This is one game. That's all that means."

While Minnesota's loss was disappointing, it pales in comparison to the pain felt in Waco.

Baylor, which came into the week considered disrespected despite a 9-0 record, held a 28-3 lead and 31-10 halftime advantage over Oklahoma. When the sides went into the locker room, the Bears seemed on the cusp of a win strong enough to elevate themselves into the title picture.

Oklahoma scored the game's final 24 points after halftime, walking away with a stunning 34-31 victory.

The rest of the poll saw little in terms of major movement, with most favorites getting the job done as the regular season's end draws closer.