Glazer: Myles Garrett 'Remorseful' for Fight; Browns Shut Down Fox Interview

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Suspended defensive end Myles Garrett was reportedly set to do an in-home interview with Fox Sports before the Cleveland Browns shut it down, Jay Glazer said on Fox NFL Sunday.

Glazer noted that when he did speak to Garrett, the player was "remorseful" and planned to appeal the suspension.

Garrett has been suspended indefinitely at least through the remainder of the 2019 season after hitting Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with his helmet at the end of Thursday's game.

The Pro Bowler took immediate responsibility for his behavior after the game, calling the actions "foolish" and "out of character," per Nate Davis of USA Today.

Browns head coach noted that Garrett was embarrassed by his actions after the game, per Pat McManamon of The Athletic.

The third-year player apologized in an official statement Friday:

Though no one can excuse his actions on the field, it's clear Garrett understands he made a mistake.

He might've had a better chance to tell his side of the story on national television Sunday, but the Browns prevented the interview from taking place.