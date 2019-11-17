Heisman Watch 2019: Latest Race Odds and Predictions

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

The Heisman Trophy race lost one of its top contenders Saturday afternoon.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a season-ending hip injury in the Crimson Tide's win over Mississippi State. Tagovailoa passed for 2,584 yards, 31 touchdowns and three interceptions in nine games in 2019.

With Tagovailoa done for the year, the Heisman race should be down to three top contenders, all of whom are quarterbacks: LSU's Joe Burrow, Ohio State's Justin Fields and Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts.

With Week 12 of the college football season complete, here's a look at Heisman odds and predictions for the rest of the year.

2019 Heisman Trophy Odds

LSU QB Joe Burrow -800 (bet $800 to win $100)

Ohio State QB Justin Fields +700 (bet $100 to win $700)

Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts +1,600

Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor +10,000

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence +10,000

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Burrow has emerged as the clear front-runner to win this year's Heisman, as he's had a remarkable season for LSU, the No. 1 team in the nation. During the Tigers' 10-0 start, Burrow has passed for 3,198 yards, 33 touchdowns and four interceptions.

It's been an incredible year for both Burrow and the Tigers, one unlike most before it in program history. Burrow has already set the single-season LSU record for passing yards, passing touchdowns and total touchdowns. He continued his historic campaign with a big day in Saturday's 58-37 win over Ole Miss, passing for a career-high 489 yards and five touchdowns.

"You know things have changed at LSU when you have 700 yards of total offense and everybody is upset in the locker room," Burrow said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

And although that win over the Rebels may not have had as wide of a margin as many expected, Burrow and the Tigers continued their push forward in a season they are hoping ends with plenty of trophies.

The only two other contenders for the Heisman are Fields and Hurts. Fields has passed for 1,859 yards, 27 touchdowns and one interception while rushing for 347 yards and 10 scores for Ohio State. Hurts has passed for 2,742 yards, 24 touchdowns and four interceptions while rushing for 869 yards and 15 scores for Oklahoma.

However, it will likely take a huge finish for either of them to overtake Burrow, who has shown no signs of slowing down.

For betting purposes, don't back anybody other than Burrow. The senior has the Tigers as the favorite to win the SEC championship for the first time since 2011 and to potentially make the College Football Playoff for the first time since the system was implemented in 2014.

While Fields and Hurts should also have strong finishes to their seasons and could possibly go head-to-head with Burrow in the CFP, it will be Burrow who secures the Heisman thanks to his unprecedented campaign for LSU.