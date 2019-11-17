Ex-Alabama QB Jalen Hurts: It 'Hurt' to Hear About Tua Tagovailoa's Hip Injury

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts extended well wishes to former teammate Tua Tagovailoa after the Alabama Crimson Tide star suffered a season-ending hip injury Saturday.

"It hurt me to hear it," Hurts said following a 34-31 come-from-behind victory over No. 13 Baylor later Saturday night, per USA Today's George Schroeder. "A great friend of mine. I'm praying for him and his family. I hope everything works out for him and his family."

Tagovailoa was carted off during the second quarter of Alabama's 38-7 victory over Mississippi State. It was later determined he would miss the remainder of the season because of a dislocated right hip with a posterior wall fracture.

He is expected to make a full recovery, per the school.

Hurts and Tagovailoa were teammates for two seasons in Tuscaloosa. Tagovailoa took Hurts' starting job when he came in at halftime of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in January 2018 and led the Crimson Tide to a come-from-behind victory.

Tagovailoa won the quarterback competition during that offseason. Hurts did, however, have a chance at redemption, as he replaced an injured Tagovailoa in the 2018 SEC Championship Game and rallied his team to victory, securing a fifth straight CFP berth for the Tide.

Hurts transferred to Oklahoma following the 2018 season, but he still wishes nothing but the best for his friend.