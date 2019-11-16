Tua Tagovailoa Tweets 'God Always Has a Plan' After Season-Ending Hip Injury

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made his first public comments Saturday after suffering a season-ending hip dislocation against Mississippi State:

Tagovailoa suffered the injury after two Bulldog defenders tackled him as he was throwing the ball away late in the first half of his team's 38-7 win. He was carted off the field.

The 6'1", 218-pound junior had enjoyed a fantastic season until that point, throwing 33 touchdowns and just three interceptions for the No. 5 Crimson Tide. He was playing on a surgically repaired right ankle.

Of note, he completed 14 of 18 passes for 256 yards and two scores against the Bulldogs before the hip injury.

Sophomore quarterback Mac Jones will be the team's starter for the remainder of the season. He's completed 45 of his 65 passes for 566 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in 2019.

Alabama will host Western Carolina on Saturday before it closes the regular season in the Iron Bowl at Auburn on Nov. 30.