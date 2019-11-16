Sideline Photographer Knocked Unconscious by Collision During Georgia-Auburn

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

A sideline photographer was briefly knocked unconscious in the second quarter of Saturday's game between Georgia and Auburn.

David Paschall of the Chattanooga Times Free Press identified the photographer as Chamberlain Smith.

Per Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde, Smith was hit by Georgia running back Brian Herrien when he was pushed out of bounds after catching a pass from Jake Fromm.

The Athletic's Seth Emerson noted she had to be taken off the field on a stretcher.

Herrien's left knee appeared to make direct contact with the Smith's camera, which was knocked back into her head and neck area.

Per CBS Sports (h/t Ryan Nelson of Action News Jax), Smith is a student photographer at the University of Georgia.

The game was delayed for a few minutes so medical personnel could load her onto a gurney.

Smith's eyes were open and she appeared to be speaking to the medical staff as they were taking the stretcher off the field.