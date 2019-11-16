Trevor Lawrence Shines as No. 3 Clemson Beats Wake Forest in Blowout

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

Trevor Lawrence and the No. 3 Clemson Tigers cruised to a 52-3 victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Lawrence suffered a brief injury scare during the first half after a hit to the head. He remained in the game, however.

The sophomore star had an efficient day, completing 21 of 27 pass attempts for 272 yards and four touchdowns.

Notable Performances

Clemson

QB Trevor Lawrence: 21-of-27, 272 yards, four touchdowns

RB Travis Etienne: 16 carries, 121 yards, one touchdown; three catches, 37 yards

WR Tee Higgins: four catches, 64 yards, three touchdowns

Clemson Finishes Conference Slate in Dominant Fashion

Clemson's strength of schedule has been a major talking point, but the Tigers had little trouble in one of their toughest tests.

Wake Forest has been ranked in the Top 25 on a few occasions in 2019, with its most recent appearance lasting until a 36-17 loss at Virginia Tech last week.

Still, the Demon Deacons have been a respectable squad. And Clemson faced little resistance.

Dabo Swinney's team was ready to play in all three phases. The defense forced a three-and-out on the game's opening drive, Amari Rodgers provided terrific field position with a 53-yard punt return, and Lawrence and Co. needed just three plays to find the end zone.

The Tigers came up with an interception on the first play of the Demon Deacons' second drive. That set the table for Travis Etienne, as the star running back carried the offense 41 yards to the end zone on four attempts.

Through the first five minutes and five seconds of the game, the Tigers offense ran just seven plays...and scored two touchdowns. At that point, the rout was on.

Clemson has scored 40-plus points in nine of its 11 games, including six in a row since a 21-20 victory over North Carolina on Sept. 28.

The defense has continued to dominate. The Tigers have not allowed more than 14 points in a game since they faced the Tar Heels, allowing an average of 9.7 points over their last six contests.

Clemson has won 21 consecutive ACC games since October 2017.

What's Next

Clemson (11-0) will be off until Nov. 30, when it hits the road for a clash against the South Carolina Gamecocks. That in-state rivalry game will mark the final regular-season contest for the Tigers.

Wake Forest (7-3) will return home to host the Duke Blue Devils on Nov. 23.