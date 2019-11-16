Video: Watch Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor Break Herschel Walker's Rushing Record

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor broke the record for most rushing yards through a player's junior season, previously held by Georgia Bulldogs legend Herschel Walker, in Saturday's game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Here's a look at the record-breaking play:

Taylor, a Heisman Trophy candidate, entered the Big Ten clash with 5,430 rushing yards for the Badgers. He surpassed 200 yards on the ground during Saturday's game.

Passing Walker wasn't Taylor's only notable achievement, as he also moved up the Big Ten record books:

The 20-year-old New Jersey native is eligible to enter the 2020 NFL draft, but his name would probably land atop every major Big Ten rushing list and maybe the national rushing record book if he decides to stick around for his senior season.

Former Wisconsin standout Ron Dayne holds the all-time collegiate mark with 7,125 rushing yards.

For now, he's trying to lead the Badgers into a New Year's Six bowl game.