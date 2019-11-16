Report: Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa Hip Injury Diagnosed as Season-Ending Fracture

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's season is reportedly over because of a hip injury he suffered during Saturday's game against Mississippi State.

Per The Athletic's Aaron Suttles, Tagovailoa suffered a dislocated hip with a posterior wall fracture.

Jim Nagy, executive director of the Reese's Senior Bowl, first reported Tagovailoa would undergo surgery either Saturday night or Sunday morning.

The Crimson Tide listed Tagovailoa as a game-time decision for Saturday, but he started. The junior star left in the second quarter when he was tackled scrambling out of the pocket. He was unable to put pressure on his right leg and had to be carted off the field.

Tagovailoa had a lower-leg injury already this season. He had surgery in October to correct a sprained ankle suffered Oct. 19 against Tennessee. He then missed the following game against Arkansas.

Upon returning Nov. 9 against LSU, Tagovailoa threw for 418 yards and four touchdowns in Alabama's 46-41 loss.

Losing Tagovailoa leaves head coach Nick Saban's team in a precarious position as the Crimson Tide try to make the College Football Playoff for the sixth straight season.

Alabama is on the outside of the playoff rankings at No. 5 with two games remaining in the regular season against Western Carolina (Nov. 23) and Auburn (Nov. 30).

There's also the potential long-term ramifications for Tagovailoa's NFL draft stock. The 21-year-old is ranked as the No. 5 prospect in the 2020 class by B/R's Matt Miller.

Sophomore Mac Jones, who threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns against Arkansas, will take over as Alabama's starting quarterback.