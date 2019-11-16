Ex-Browns OC Todd Haley Blames Freddie Kitchens for Myles Garrett Fight

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Former Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley said Friday the blame for the team's fight with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night lies with Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens, who replaced him during the 2018 NFL season.

Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett received an indefinite suspension—which will cover at least the remainder of the 2019 season and playoffs—as a result of the brawl, in which Garrett ripped off the helmet of Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph before striking him with it.

Haley offered his stance during an appearance on SiriusXM Radio (via ESPN).

"This to me, this comes back to coaching," he said. "This falls squarely right on the head coach. Because the head coach talks to every assistant coach, who then talk to their groups of players. And there's an old saying in coaching: 'You're either coaching it or you're allowing it to happen.'"

Other punishments from Thursday's melee included a $250,000 fine for each team, a three-game suspension for Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey and a one-game ban for Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi.

Haley said he's noticed a pattern of behavior since leaving Cleveland.

"If you're not coaching it, you're allowing it to happen, and when I watch the Cleveland Browns, I see a lot of stuff being allowed to happen, whether it's clown shoes, visors, whatever it may be," he said. "Myles Garrett hitting the quarterback low, hitting the quarterback in the head—it's happening too much."

Haley was fired by the Browns along with head coach Hue Jackson in October 2018 after just nine months as the team's offensive coordinator. Kitchens was promoted to fill the void and was chosen to fill the team's head coaching void during the offseason.

Kitchens wasn't interested in getting involved in a verbal exchange with his former colleague, per ESPN.

"I don't really give much thought into what Todd says," Kitchens said. "I'm not even gonna respond to it. I know the way we continue to talk about maintaining our composure, and we have to do a better job of maintaining our composure—everybody."

Amid the chaos, the Browns beat the Steelers 21-7 for their second straight win to keep their long-shot playoff hopes alive for at least another week.

Cleveland returns to action next Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.