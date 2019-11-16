Jayson Tatum, Celtics Improve to 10-1 with Thrilling Road Win over Warriors

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics' winning streak reached double digits as victory No. 10 came against the host Golden State Warriors 105-100 on Friday at Chase Center in San Francisco.

This win did not come easy, as the Celtics fell behind 21-8 midway through the first quarter.

They bounced back and took a 52-51 halftime lead, but the Warriors hung around and even led 97-92 following a Willie Cauley-Stein alley-oop layup with 2:37 left.

But the C's were too strong down the stretch, going on a 11-0 run that included five points from Kemba Walker and four from Jayson Tatum.

Glenn Robinson III hit a three-pointer with 4.6 seconds left to bring the Warriors within 103-100, but Walker sealed the game with two free throws.

Four Celtics scored 15 or more points, led by Tatum's 24. Jaylen Brown added 22 on 9-of-17 shooting. Alec Burks led the Warriors with 20 points off the bench.

Golden State was forced to go much of the second half without D'Angelo Russell, who suffered a sprained right thumb and did not return. He scored 12 points in 25 minutes before exiting in the third quarter.

The winning streak marks the Celtics' longest since they took 16 straight in the 2017-18 campaign. Boston made the Eastern Conference Finals that year.

The Warriors' losing streak reached six games. They sport the league's worst record at 2-11.

Notable Performances

Boston F Jayson Tatum: 24 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals

Boston G/F Jaylen Brown: 22 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals

Boston G Kemba Walker: 20 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds

Golden State G Alec Burks: 20 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal

Golden State G D'Angelo Russell: 12 points, 7 assists, 9 turnovers

Golden State F Draymond Green: 11 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists

What's Next?

Both teams will play road games Sunday.

The Warriors will face the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 p.m. ET at the Smoothie King Center.

The C's will continue their five-game Western Conference road swing at 3:30 p.m. against the Sacramento Kings in Golden 1 Center.