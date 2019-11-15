Steelers President Art Rooney II Releases Statement on Fight vs. Browns on TNF

David Richard/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II released a statement Friday calling his team's fight with the Cleveland Browns late in their Thursday Night Football game a "shame."

Rooney said that type of brawl is "not something that should be part of any football game":

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett delivered a hit to Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph as he threw a screen pass. Garrett then proceeded to rip of Rudolph's helmet and hit him with it, which caused all hell the break loose as Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey attacked Garrett with punches and a kick.

Cleveland head coach Freddie Kitchens said after the game both Garrett and himself were "embarrassed":

The NFL announced Friday that both teams received a $250,000 fine for the fight. Garrett received an indefinite suspension through at least this year's regular season and playoffs, while Pouncey got a three-game suspension and the Browns' Larry Ogunjobi was hit with a one-game ban.

Appeals are expected from Garrett, per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, and Pouncey, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam released a statement earlier Friday:

The AFC North rivals are scheduled to meet again Dec. 1 in Pittsburgh.

Both Garrett and Pouncey are scheduled to miss that meeting barring successful appeals.