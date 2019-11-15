Report: Myles Garrett, Maurkice Pouncey to Appeal Suspensions from Brawl

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Both Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey will reportedly appeal the suspensions levied by the NFL as a result of a brawl during Thursday night's game.

Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reported on Garrett's plan to appeal, while NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Pouncey intends to do the same.

In the closing seconds of Cleveland's 21-7 win over Pittsburgh on Thursday, Garrett and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph got into a tussle that resulted in Garrett taking off Rudolph's helmet and hitting him on the head with it:

Following that incident, Pouncey punched and kicked Garrett. The NFL announced Thursday that Garrett has been suspended indefinitely and will miss at least the remainder of the 2019 regular season and playoffs, while Pouncey has been suspended for three games and Browns defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi has been suspended one game.

Per ESPN's Jake Trotter and Brooke Pryor, Garrett expressed regret for his actions Friday:

"Last night, I made a terrible mistake. I lost my cool and what I did was selfish and unacceptable. I know that we are all responsible for our actions and I can only prove my true character through my actions moving forward.

"I want to apologize to Mason Rudolph, my teammates, our entire organization, our fans and to the NFL. I know I have to be accountable for what happened, learn from my mistake and I fully intend to do so."

Rudolph called Garrett's decision to hit him with his own helmet "cowardly" and "bush league," and Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens said it was "totally unacceptable."

On Friday, Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam issued a statement in which they apologized to Rudolph and the Browns for Garrett's actions:

Since Garrett and Pouncey have been suspended without pay, they both stand to lose out on a lot of money if their suspensions stand. According to Spotrac, Garrett will forfeit at least $1.1 million in salary, while Pouncey will lose at least $176,470.

Provided Garrett's suspension is upheld, he will not be available to help the 4-6 Browns make a big push for their first playoffs since 2002. While the Browns started 2-6, they have won each of their past two games and are back in the hunt.

Garrett has 10 sacks through 10 games, and he was in the mix to potentially be considered for a first-team All-Pro spot and perhaps even the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Thursday's loss dropped the Steelers to 5-5 on the season, but they are still very much in the AFC wild-card mix as well. If Pouncey's suspension stands, he will miss games against the Cincinnati Bengals, Browns and Arizona Cardinals before returning against the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 15.