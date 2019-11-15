Browns HC Freddie Kitchens After Fight: 'I'm Embarrassed; Myles Is Embarrassed'

David Richard/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens said he and defensive lineman Myles Garrett were "embarrassed" over the on-field brawl that broke out in the closing seconds of Thursday night's 21-7 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"I'm embarrassed. Myles is embarrassed," Kitchens told reporters. "It's not good. He understands what he did. He understands it's totally unacceptable, and we have to get through it."

Tempers boiled over in the final seconds after Garrett brought Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph to the ground well after a pass was thrown. Rudolph responded by grabbing at Garrett's helmet as the two tussled on the ground.

Garrett subsequently yanked Rudolph's helmet off and hit him in the head with it.

Steelers guard David DeCastro then quickly separated the two and tackled Garrett, and as he held Garrett down, center Maurkice Pouncey delivered a series of punches and kicks.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Friday the league will examine all aspects of the brawl as it considers discipline, with a multigame suspension for Garrett "likely":

Garrett told reporters afterward he had "no clue" if he had played his final game of 2019. Kitchens added, "I've never seen that in my life, so we'll wait and see."

Cleveland has six games remaining in the 2019 regular season. The Browns (4-6) sit one game back in the win column in the AFC wild-card race after winning two straight.