Robert Lewandowski Says Hansi Flick Is the Right Man for Bayern Munich

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has said Hansi Flick is the right man to coach Bayern Munich and should be appointed manager at least until the end of the season.

Lewandowski told TVN24 (h/t Goal's Robin Bairner) that the 54-year-old has the right qualities to succeed at the Allianz Arena and deserves the chance to show what he can do with the German champions:

"I believe that Hansi Flick is the right man. He should have a chance to be our coach, at least until the end of the season. We have a good relationship with him, his tactical and footballing knowledge is at a high level and in a short time, he has shown us what we can do to improve our playing and winning."

Flick was appointed boss on an interim basis following Niko Kovac's departure and has guided the club to wins over Olympiacos in the Champions League and Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga in his first two games in charge.

Bayern chief executive officer Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said the club plan to "calmly continue" with Flick after his impressive start to life in the Bayern hot seat, per Reuters.

Lewandowski has continued to thrive under his new boss. The Poland international has three goals in his last two Bayern outings to maintain his prolific form this season:

Kovac's departure saw Arsene Wenger emerge as the front-runner for the job after Ralf Rangnick ruled himself out of the running, according to Christian Falk and Marcus Christenson at the Guardian.

However, Wenger has since been appointed the new FIFA chief of global football development:

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag has also ruled himself out of the running to replace Kovac. The highly rated coach told reporters he will stay with his club until the end of the season.

Bild reported that Ten Hag remains a Bayern target for next summer along with former boss Pep Guardiola and Paris Saint-Germain's Thomas Tuchel:

Lewandowski's backing and Flick's fine start to life as Bayern manager make it likely he will be given the chance to stake a claim to be Kovac's permanent replacement. However, unless he can deliver silverware this season, the club may look elsewhere in summer 2020.