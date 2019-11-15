Cowboys News: Jerry Jones Says DAL Won't Have Anyone at Colin Kaepernick Workout

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones denied rumors the team would send a representative to watch free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick work out Saturday.

"We're not going to have anybody there," Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan radio in Dallas, per Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated. "We'll look at the tape if we need any information."

Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk reported Wednesday the Cowboys were expected to have someone in attendance for the event, which will include an interview, athletic testing and on-field drills.

The NFL distributed a memo to all 32 teams with an invitation to send executives, coaches or scouts, but noted it would provide video from the workout afterward.

Dallas makes sense as a potential destination for Kaepernick from a purely football perspective.

Quarterback Dak Prescott can become an unrestricted free agent at season's end, though the franchise tag is available if no extension is reached, and the team doesn't have a proven backup. Cooper Rush, an undrafted signing in 2017, is No. 2 on the depth chart and rookie Clayton Thorson is on the practice squad.

The Cowboys would likely want to know the former San Francisco 49ers star's stance on continuing to kneel during the national anthem before signing him, though.

After Dallas acquired Michael Bennett in an October trade with the New England Patriots, both Jones and head coach Jason Garrett made it clear they expected Bennett to stand for the anthem.

"I'm satisfied that, in Michael, we've got a player who knows how we do it here with the Cowboys," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan (h/t the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence E. Hill Jr.).

Garrett added: "We anticipate him doing what all of our players do. We don't anticipate that being an issue."

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith reported the interview Saturday won't include questions about kneeling, so the Cowboys would have to set up a separate conversation with Kaepernick if they wanted an answer.

The latest update from the NFL stated 11 teams confirmed they will attend the workout. Dallas was not on the list.