Browns' Myles Garrett Not Under Police Investigation for Mason Rudolph Fight

David Richard/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is not being investigated by the Cleveland Police Department after hitting Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with his own helmet during Thursday night's game at FirstEnergy Stadium.

"The person who was hit would have to file a report," Cleveland Pplice Department public information officer Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia told TMZ Sports. "There is no criminal complaint filed."

Rudolph's agent, Tim Younger, has not ruled out pursuing charges.

"I am gathering all information and no options have been removed from the table," Younger texted ESPN's Brooke Pryor on Friday.

In the closing minutes of Cleveland's 21-7 victory, Garrett brought Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph down to the ground well after a pass was thrown. Rudolph responded by grabbing at Garrett's helmet on the ground, and Garrett then grabbed Rudolph by the facemask and ripped the Steelers quarterback's helmet off, subsequently hitting him in the head with it.

Pittsburgh guard David DeCastro quickly tackled Garrett following the helmet swing. With DeCastro pinning Garrett to the ground, center Maurkice Pouncey delivered a series of punches and kicks.

After the game, the 23-year-old Garrett told reporters that he "lost [his] cool."

Former Steelers linebacker James Harrison labelled Garrett's actions as "assault":

Both ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted Friday that Garrett could be subject to legal charges:

As Sgt. Ciaccia told TMZ Sports, though, the Cleveland Police Department will not get involved unless Rudolph decides to take action.