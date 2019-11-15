Maurkice Pouncey Says Myles Garrett 'Absolutely' Should Be Suspended for Season

David Richard/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey does not believe Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett should play another down this season following his actions during an on-field brawl Thursday night.

"Absolutely. Absolutely. One hundred percent," Pouncey said when asked if Garrett should be suspended for the remainder of the season. "We'll see how serious the NFL is about their players."

In the closing seconds of a 21-7 Cleveland victory, Garrett became tangled up with Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph. Rudolph took exception to Garrett bringing him to the ground well after a pass was thrown and grabbed at his helmet.

Garrett responded by removing Rudolph's helmet and using it to take a swing at his head.

Pouncey and guard David DeCastro quickly tackled Garrett, and as DeCastro held him down, Pouncey delivered a series of punches and kicks.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Friday the NFL will review the brawl and that it's "likely" Garrett will receive a multigame suspension:

Garrett acknowledged after the game he "lost [his] cool" while also saying he had "no clue" if he thinks he has made his final appearance of the season. Pouncey added the following, per Mark Kaboly of The Athletic: "I will accept any penalty they will give me. I was in protection mode."

Pittsburgh (5-5) and Cleveland (4-6) have six games remaining in the regular season. They'll also meet again in two weeks.