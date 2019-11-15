CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins Is the Dream Match for Possible In-Ring Return

Credit: WWE.com

CM Punk returned to the wrestling world Tuesday with his appearance on WWE Backstage, creating a whirlwind of excitement across social media and leaving fans to wonder when, not if, he will make his return to the squared circle.

As long as Punk has a relationship with WWE, even if it is brokered and paid for by Fox, there will be rampant speculation the he will lace up the boots and have at least one more match. Should that time come, there is only one Superstar he should lock up with on a major stage: Seth Rollins.

On first look, Rollins is not the flashy, star-studded opponent fans would expect for a match of the significance of Punk's first WWE contest in more than five years. Upon further investigation, though, there is no better-suited opponent for The Best in the World than the self-proclaimed Beast Slayer.

Voices of the Voiceless

When Punk sat atop the Raw entrance stage and delivered his scathing pipebomb promo in 2011, he denounced the idea of part-time Superstars strutting in, doing minimal work and getting opportunities that should have belonged to more deserving wrestlers who busted their asses year-round.

On that night, he cited The Rock as the biggest offender, showing he was disenfranchised with a company that allowed Dwayne Johnson to walk back in the door he left through seven years earlier and headline WrestleMania.

Just this year, Rollins echoed Punk's sentiments when discussing then-universal champion Brock Lesnar and the fact that The Beast was rarely around despite his status as the top dog on the Raw brand.

Like Punk, Rollins became the voice of the people. He criticized Lesnar and vowed to take back the title, not just for himself but for an audience of fans who deserved better than a champion who did not give a damn about them.

Both men squared off with the objects of their frustration, and though they had different outcomes, those matches represented the company's concentrated efforts to elevate them by pairing them with crossover stars, the likes of whom even the most casual fans and mainstream audiences were familiar with.

Punk and Rollins both benefited and were bigger stars for those contests.

Similar Paths to Superstardom

Punk and Rollins both made their marks on the industry as members of the Ring of Honor roster.

From there, they both arrived in WWE as part of its developmental programs. Punk starred in Ohio Valley Wrestling, while Rollins became the face of Florida Championship Wrestling before it transitioned into NXT. Both were arguably better than their peers and in little need of coaching.

Both were also smaller competitors who did not possess the image CEO Vince McMahon typically looks for in his top stars. What they lacked in size, they made up for with stellar in-ring performances and their own brands of charisma. They were engaging performers fans threw their support behind because they were clearly better than just about anyone else on the roster.

Ultimately, WWE had no other choice but to push them, and fans embraced the Superstars.

Both won world titles, excelled in main event matches and became centerpieces of WWE Creative's booking efforts. Ironically enough, both were also arguably at their best as heels.

While their similarities make them intriguing opposition, it is the one glaring difference that makes Rollins the perfect opponent for Punk's in-ring return.

Bringing Them Together

Punk left WWE in 2014 amid burnout and creative frustrations, but in doing so, he prevented the sort of overexposure that turns audiences against a Superstar. He left when he was still red-hot and immensely popular, leaving fans longing for his return to the ring.

Unfortunately for Rollins, it is that sort of overexposure that has him on the receiving end of jeers across the globe, including a reaction so loudly negative in Manchester, England, for a Raw TV taping that WWE had to alter the audio.

And therein lies the motivation for their program.

When Punk departed WWE in 2014, Rollins was there to pick up the ball. He became the latest star to carry the mantle for the talented smaller wrestlers who bucked tradition and proved the more athletically gifted, smarter wrestlers could succeed on the grand stage that is McMahon's traveling circus.

He busted his body for fans in the hopes of changing the culture, and he did—only to watch them turn their backs on him and then embrace the returning Punk as he waltzed back into the wrestling world five years after walking out on it.

Rollins tore his knee to hell, endured tremendous back pain and withstood the frustration of other Superstars headlining pay-per-views at his expense to become the hero fans desired, only to endure their very public rejection.

How dare they welcome back Punk with open arms when Rollins had done everything to be their champion.

Jealousy, when rooted in reality, always makes for a compelling motive for a feud, and it is here in spades.

Rollins has already taken it upon himself to instigate a potential rivalry, taking to Twitter to issue a public challenge to Punk.

With fan sentiment almost demanding a heel turn, Rollins voicing his frustrations and setting up a showdown with the tattooed savior of the monotonous WWE, there is no better time to bring together the Superstars and give fans a Match of the Year contender.

They deserve it. Rollins has earned it. And Punk needs it to put an exclamation point on his return to the company that helped to make him a mainstream success.