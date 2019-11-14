Steelers' Diontae Johnson Suffers Concussion, Bleeds from Ear After Vicious Hit

Steelers' Diontae Johnson Suffers Concussion, Bleeds from Ear After Vicious HitNovember 15, 2019
Ron Schwane/Associated Press
Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson suffered a devastating head injury on an illegal hit during Thursday's game against the Cleveland Browns.
He was seen on the sideline bleeding from the ear while walking to the locker room:
Johnson was attempting to catch an overthrown pass in the third quarter when Brown safety Damarious Randall laid a helmet-to-helmet hit on the defenseless receiver. Randall was flagged for unnecessary roughness and ejected.
The receiver was later declared out with a concussion.
He was the second Steelers receiver to suffer a concussion in the game as JuJu Smith-Schuster also went out after a questionable hit from the Browns defense.
