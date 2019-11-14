Steelers' Diontae Johnson Suffers Concussion, Bleeds from Ear After Vicious Hit

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 15, 2019

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) carted back to the locker room after getting hit by Cleveland Browns strong safety Damarious Randall during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. Randall was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson suffered a devastating head injury on an illegal hit during Thursday's game against the Cleveland Browns.  

He was seen on the sideline bleeding from the ear while walking to the locker room:

Johnson was attempting to catch an overthrown pass in the third quarter when Brown safety Damarious Randall laid a helmet-to-helmet hit on the defenseless receiver. Randall was flagged for unnecessary roughness and ejected.

The receiver was later declared out with a concussion.

He was the second Steelers receiver to suffer a concussion in the game as JuJu Smith-Schuster also went out after a questionable hit from the Browns defense.

