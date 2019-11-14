Steelers' Diontae Johnson Suffers Concussion, Bleeds from Ear After Vicious Hit

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson suffered a devastating head injury on an illegal hit during Thursday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

He was seen on the sideline bleeding from the ear while walking to the locker room:

Johnson was attempting to catch an overthrown pass in the third quarter when Brown safety Damarious Randall laid a helmet-to-helmet hit on the defenseless receiver. Randall was flagged for unnecessary roughness and ejected.

The receiver was later declared out with a concussion.

He was the second Steelers receiver to suffer a concussion in the game as JuJu Smith-Schuster also went out after a questionable hit from the Browns defense.