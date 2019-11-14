Browns' Damarious Randall Ejected for Helmet-to-Helmet Hit on Diontae Johnson

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns defensive back Damarious Randall was ejected midway through the third quarter of Thursday night's game following a helmet-to-helmet hit on Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson.

The hit also drew a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness.

Johnson, who appeared to be bleeding from the right ear, remained on the ground for a few moments after the hit before being helped off the field. The rookie wideout was eventually carted to the locker room.

Johnson was being evaluated for a concussion, according to the Steelers' director of communications Burt Lauten. His return was listed as questionable.

A fifth-year veteran, Randall has had a hard time staying on the field this season. He has appeared in just six games in 2019, missing time due to a concussion and a hamstring injury.

He entered Week 11 with 27 tackles, two sacks and four pass breakups on the season.

Johnson, meanwhile, is in the midst of a promising rookie campaign. The 23-year-old had 30 receptions for 363 yards and three touchdowns through the first nine games of his career.

Trailing 14-0, Pittsburgh will have to attempt to come back against the Browns with a depleted receiving corps. JuJu Smith-Schuster was previously ruled out for the remainder of the night after suffering a concussion during the second quarter.