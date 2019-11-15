Nikola Jokic Double-Doubles, Outduels Kyrie Irving to Lead Nuggets Past Nets

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

They may be somewhat under the radar, but the Denver Nuggets look like one of the best NBA teams in the early going.

Denver improved to 5-1 in its last six games and 8-3 overall with a 101-93 home victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday at Pepsi Center. Nikola Jokic ensured the recent hot streak continued with a double-double, spearheading a balanced offensive attack with seven players in double figures for the home team.

As for the struggling Nets, they have lost three in a row and are a mere 4-7 in Kyrie Irving's first season with the team.

Notable Player Stats

DEN C Nikola Jokic: 18 points and 10 rebounds on 8-of-14 shooting

DEN F Paul Millsap: 18 points and nine rebounds on 7-of-14 shooting

DEN F Will Barton: 17 points, six rebounds and four assists on 8-of-17 shooting

BK G Kyrie Irving: 17 points, nine assists and six rebounds on 8-of-20 shooting

BK C Jarrett Allen: 17 points and 10 rebounds on 7-of-10 shooting

Nuggets Defense Returns to Form Just in Time

Denver fans were growing restless by halftime, and rightfully so.

After all, their team allowed 61 points in the first half and was down by 12. Irving consistently sliced his way through the lane, either finding openings for himself or setting up his teammates for looks when the Nuggets were forced to collapse.

As a result, it appeared as if Denver was on its way to a second straight lackluster defensive showing after allowing 125 points in Tuesday's loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

So much for that.

The Nuggets found their form in the second half, swarming Brooklyn's shooters and preventing Irving from taking over in crunch time. The visitors scored a mere 18 points in the third quarter and 14 points in the fourth quarter while shooting just 8-of-38 (21.1 percent) from three-point range in an offensive showing more fitting for the college game than the NBA.

It was the defense Denver fans have grown accustomed to seeing this season from a group that held four straight opponents below 100 points prior to the Hawks game and checks in at No. 9 in the league in defensive rating, per NBA.com.

It was also a welcome sign for a team that will need strong defensive showings all season to compete in a Western Conference that features the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Donovan Mitchell, James Harden and Russell Westbrook, among others.

What's Next?

The Nets are at the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, while the Nuggets are at the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.