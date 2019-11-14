Clippers' Patrick Beverley Won't Play vs. Pelicans with Calf Injury

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 14, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 3: Patrick Beverley #21 of the LA Clippers handles the ball against the Utah Jazz on November 3, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Elise/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley will miss Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans with a sore left calf, according to The Athletic's Jovan Buha

Los Angeles will also be without Kawhi Leonard, in keeping with the team's approach of holding him out for one game in back-to-backs.

The Clippers did provide good news, confirming Paul George is probable to make his 2019 debut. The six-time All-Star has yet to suit up for Los Angeles while recovering from surgeries in each of his shoulders.

Beverley, who signed a three-year, $39 million extension in the offseason, has struggled offensively to open the season. While not considered a dynamic scorer, he's performing well below expectations, shooting 35.3 percent from the field and 15.2 percent from beyond the arc.

The two-time All-Defensive player has lived up to the billing on the other end of the floor, though. His 97.9 defensive rating is on pace to be a career best, and he's holding opponents to 36.2 percent shooting, per NBA.com.

Despite what Russell Westbrook might say, Beverley remains adept at defense.

The combined absences of Leonard and Beverley will obviously present problems for the Clippers, but they're clearly looking beyond wins and losses based on Leonard's load management strategy.

Beverley's sore calf will only be an issue if it portends a more serious injury to come.

