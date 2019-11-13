Russell Westbrook: Patrick Beverley 'Running Around, Doing Nothing' on Defense

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The rivalry between Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook and Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley added another chapter Wednesday night.

"Pat Bev trick y'all, man, like he playing defense," Westbrook said of Beverley while noting Houston's James Harden dropped 47 on the Clippers in a 102-93 victory. "He don't guard nobody, man. He just running around, doing nothing."

Beverley played 27 minutes in the loss before fouling out with less than two minutes to play. Westbrook was not sad to see his counterpart go:

This is a feud that dates back years.

During the first round of the 2013 playoffs, Westbrook (then with the Oklahoma City Thunder) suffered a torn meniscus when Beverley (then with the Rockets) made a play for the ball as OKC called for a timeout. The Thunder went on to win the series in six games, but they bowed out in the Western Conference Semifinals as Westbrook was sidelined.

In March 2014, the two had to be separated after Beverley again attempted to swipe the ball from Westbrook as a timeout was called.

In October 2018, they had a heated on-court exchange after Beverley dove at Westbrook's knees while going for a steal.

Beverley has been known to get under his opponents' skin as an agitator, but his ongoing beef with Westbrook stands out above all the rest. And it's clear Westbrook hasn't forgotten their lengthy history.

It won't be long before they go head-to-head on the court again, either. Los Angeles will host Houston at the Staples Center on Nov. 22 in a nationally televised game. The two teams will meet three more times during the regular season.