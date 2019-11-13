James Harden Outduels Kawhi Leonard as Rockets Beat Clippers

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 14, 2019

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 13: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets handles the ball against the LA Clippers on November 13, 2019 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Cato Cataldo/NBAE via Getty Images)
Cato Cataldo/Getty Images

James Harden scored 17 of his 47 points in the final 5:52 as the Houston Rockets beat the visiting Los Angeles Clippers 102-93 on Wednesday at Toyota Center.

Harden, who averaged a league-high 37.3 points per game entering Wednesday, shot 12-of-26 from the field and 7-of-13 from three-point range. He also made all but one of his 17 free-throw attempts and now has scored 40 or more points in five of his 11 games.

Clint Capela grabbed 20 rebounds for the 8-3 Rockets, who have outscored their opponents by an average of 12.4 points during their five-game winning streak.

The Clippers fell to 7-4 but are 7-2 when Kawhi Leonard plays. The 2019 NBA Finals MVP, who led the Clips with 26 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists on Wednesday, has missed two contests because of load management.

              

Notable Performances

Rockets G James Harden: 47 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds

Rockets G Russell Westbrook: 17 points

Rockets C Clint Capela: 12 points, 20 rebounds

Clippers F Kawhi Leonard: 26 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists

Clippers G Lou Williams: 20 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists

Clippers F JaMychal Green: 14 points, 14 rebounds

     

What's Next?

The Clips will welcome six-time All-Star Paul George back Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans after the forward missed his team's first 11 games while recovering from shoulder surgeries, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Game time is 8 p.m. ET at New Orleans' Smoothie King Center.

The Rockets will host the Indiana Pacers on Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

