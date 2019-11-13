James Harden Outduels Kawhi Leonard as Rockets Beat Clippers

Cato Cataldo/Getty Images

James Harden scored 17 of his 47 points in the final 5:52 as the Houston Rockets beat the visiting Los Angeles Clippers 102-93 on Wednesday at Toyota Center.

Harden, who averaged a league-high 37.3 points per game entering Wednesday, shot 12-of-26 from the field and 7-of-13 from three-point range. He also made all but one of his 17 free-throw attempts and now has scored 40 or more points in five of his 11 games.

Clint Capela grabbed 20 rebounds for the 8-3 Rockets, who have outscored their opponents by an average of 12.4 points during their five-game winning streak.

The Clippers fell to 7-4 but are 7-2 when Kawhi Leonard plays. The 2019 NBA Finals MVP, who led the Clips with 26 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists on Wednesday, has missed two contests because of load management.

Notable Performances

Rockets G James Harden: 47 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds

Rockets G Russell Westbrook: 17 points

Rockets C Clint Capela: 12 points, 20 rebounds

Clippers F Kawhi Leonard: 26 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists

Clippers G Lou Williams: 20 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists

Clippers F JaMychal Green: 14 points, 14 rebounds

What's Next?

The Clips will welcome six-time All-Star Paul George back Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans after the forward missed his team's first 11 games while recovering from shoulder surgeries, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Game time is 8 p.m. ET at New Orleans' Smoothie King Center.

The Rockets will host the Indiana Pacers on Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.