Report: Saints' Andrus Peat Underwent Surgery for Broken Arm, out 6 Weeks

New Orleans Saints offensive guard Andrus Peat underwent surgery Wednesday after suffering a broken arm in Sunday's 26-9 defeat to the Atlanta Falcons, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to Schefter, Peat will miss six weeks to recover from the procedure.

Peat, a Pro Bowler in 2018, was limited to a season-low 22 offensive snaps against the Falcons, per Pro Football Reference. Perhaps not coincidentally, Atlanta held New Orleans to its lowest rushing output (52) of the year.

A six-week recovery timeline would have Peat back for the Saints' regular-season finale against the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 29. With the team in position to clinch a playoff berth, that would allow him to get some game action before the postseason is underway.

The offensive line—particularly on the interior—has been a strength for New Orleans. According to Football Outsiders, the team is first in adjusted line yards and third in stuffed rate, the latter of which measures the number of runs which fail to go beyond the line of scrimmage. Only 14 percent of the Saints' running plays have ended in the backfield.

Patrick Omameh will likely have the difficult task of replacing Peat at left guard and replicating his role in the team's blocking schemes.