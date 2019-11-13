Nets' Caris LeVert to See Specialist to Evaluate Thumb Ligament Injury

Matt York/Associated Press

There reportedly is concern that Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert's thumb injury is serious.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Nets "fear" the University of Michigan product suffered ligament damage in his right thumb. He is scheduled to undergo further evaluation with a specialist to determine the extent of the injury.

LeVert did not play in Tuesday’s loss to the Utah Jazz after suffering the injury during Sunday’s loss to the Phoenix Suns.

"It’s a little painful, obviously," LeVert said Monday, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post. "It first happened in the second quarter, and it got banged again in the third quarter. So it happened a couple times. It happened on a back cut, got banged."

LeVert is averaging 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists a night behind 36.1 percent shooting from three-point range. He is someone who can create his own look, take advantage of spacing playing alongside Kyrie Irving and give the Nets a secondary scoring option when their point guard struggles.

However, injury problems have plagued him throughout his career.

He is yet to play more than 71 games in a season since he entered the league in 2016 and missed 42 games in 2018-19 with a dislocated foot. He also missed 25 games as a rookie.

Brooklyn can turn toward Spencer Dinwiddie and Garrett Temple on the wing while LeVert is sidelined, but it will be hard-pressed to replicate his production.