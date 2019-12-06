Warriors' Stephen Curry Reportedly Undergoes 2nd Surgery on Hand Injury

Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has reportedly undergone a second surgery on his fractured left hand.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the news, noting the guard will be evaluated again in February after this surgery removed pins from the first procedure in November.

Curry has only played four games this season, and Klay Thompson has been sidelined the entire campaign as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered last postseason.

Without them, D'Angelo Russell and Draymond Green have had to lead a less-than-established supporting cast, which includes rookie Eric Paschall, Glenn Robinson III and Willie Cauley-Stein.

The 4-19 Dubs will surely miss the playoffs after reaching the NBA Finals the last five seasons, winning three titles.

Curry posted solid numbers to start the year, averaging 20.3 points and 6.5 assists. But this season appears to be a lost one for the Warriors, and it's fair to question if the team will consider shutting down the 31-year-old for the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign.

Curry previously shot down the notion of being shut down for the season after suffering his broken hand.

"I definitely expect to be ready to play," he told reporters in November. "I don't know when, but at some point in early spring. It's just a matter of the rehab process."

With the postseason seemingly out of reach, however, it wouldn't be a shocker if the Dubs eventually shut him down with an eye toward keeping their core healthy for a playoff run next season.