Spain vs. Malta: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

Spain can seal top spot in Group F of the qualifiers for UEFA Euro 2020 by beating Malta at the Estadio Ramon de Carranza in Cadiz on Friday.

La Roja have already confirmed their place at next summer's tournament following the 1-1 draw with Sweden last time out. Even so, Robert Moreno's squad has enough strength in depth for him to pick a refreshed starting XI and still rely on comfortably beating Malta.

There is outstanding quality in midfield, where Napoli's Fabian Ruiz, Manchester City enforcer Rodrigo and Santi Cazorla of Villarreal all hold sway. Meanwhile, Alvaro Morata, Paco Alcacer and Gerard Moreno should dominate up top.

Ruiz is the creative focal point of Moreno's team. The Napoli playmaker combines brilliantly with those around him at international level, including Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara.

Having proved himself at under-21 level during the summer, Ruiz is now the player Spain's senior squad can ill afford to be without:

Cazorla isn't exerting quite as much influence as Ruiz, but the 34-year-old is continuing to defy the doubters who thought the ankle injury he suffered as an Arsenal player would end his career.

Having helped himself to five goals and four assists in La Liga already this season, Cazorla has reminded Spain of his worth ahead of next summer.

A midfield loaded with this much technical ingenuity has decent targets to aim for in Morata and Moreno. The latter has turned passes from Cazorla and others into nine goals for the Yellow Submarine already this campaign.

Meanwhile, Morata has revived his form since swapping a Chelsea shirt for Atletico Madrid colours:

Morata and Moreno will surely exploit a Malta defence breached 18 times during qualification matches. The visitors have also failed to score in each of their last seven qualifiers since a 2-1 win over Faroe Islands back in March.